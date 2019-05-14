WATCH | Sheriff attaches BCM vehicles to recover debt

“They should be back soon,” said Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Sam Ngwenya after a number of BCM cars were attached by the sheriff of the court on Monday. BCM workers were shocked on Monday when the sheriff attached the vehicles to try to recover a R4m debt. Sources who spoke to the Daily Dispatch said the attachment was in connection with a court case the metro lost.

