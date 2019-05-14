WATCH | Sheriff attaches BCM vehicles to recover debt
“They should be back soon,” said Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Sam Ngwenya after a number of BCM cars were attached by the sheriff of the court on Monday. BCM workers were shocked on Monday when the sheriff attached the vehicles to try to recover a R4m debt. Sources who spoke to the Daily Dispatch said the attachment was in connection with a court case the metro lost.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .