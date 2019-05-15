BCM Youth Council leader in court
The chair of the BCM Youth Council, Ondela Sokomani, 25, appeared in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on Wednesday on five charges connected to a hit-and-run incident involving a group of students last year.
