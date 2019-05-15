Hawks sell councillor's car despite not-guilty verdict

ANC councillor and Miss Amathole Heritage beauty pageant organiser Nanziwe Rulashe has opened a criminal complaint against the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) for selling off her assets ahead of the conclusion of her trial when she was found not guilty of fraud.

