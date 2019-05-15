Nudes & premier candidate: Mbalula and Malema at it again

EFF leader Julius Malema and the ANC's head of election Fikile Mbalula exchanged jabs on social media on Tuesday. Again.

What started innocently enough with a "good morning" tweet from Mbalula quickly escalated after Malema asked how the “NW (North West) premier candidate” was doing.

This came as the ANC had still not unveiled its candidate for the province. So, was Malema letting us in on something?