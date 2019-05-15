Petrol jockey rises to be the boss

Just 10 years ago, Mpumelelo “China” Cingo was a petrol attendant wiping windscreens and checking water and oil at a filling station in Lusikisiki. Today he is the proud owner of his own garage, employing 21 people. Bizana-born Cingo, 33, was handed the garage in Oxford Street in East London by Total South Africa late last year after he successfully completed their Young Dealer programme.

