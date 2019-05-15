Police silent about seven shot by top cop
Qumbu police station commander goes to ground after shooting at shopping centre
A top cop is accused of opening fire in a crowded mall parking lot. Seven people are injured and bystanders terrified.
A top cop is accused of opening fire in a crowded mall parking lot. Seven people are injured and bystanders terrified.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.