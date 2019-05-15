Pupils locked out of school toilets by 'unpaid' contractor

This is while Mvula Trust, a non-profit organisation that won a multimillion-rand contract in 2012 to build pit latrines in rural schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, claims the only money due to the subcontractor is a final payment which it refused to acknowledge and sign for.

Jerry Sifanele, the owner of Siyaphambili Trading 98 cc, told the Dispatch he had indeed put “strong” padlocks on the four blocks of toilets at each of the schools on April 3. This was three years after completing construction and not being paid the outstanding money that he claims is owed to him.

“I will only unlock those toilets once they have paid me,” he vowed, adding that he checked on the toilets daily to ensure they remained padlocked.

Sifanele said he was appointed by Mvula in 2015 to build four block of toilets – one block for Grade R pupils, one block each for the boys and girls and a block for staff members, at the schools.

“I completed the toilets in 2016. During construction I only received a partial payment. I do not want to disclose the exact amount still outstanding, but it’s millions of rands,” said Sifanele.

However, Mvula’s spokesperson, Mashao Mohale, who also would not say how much was being claimed or how much they believe was due to the company, said there had been a delay in the final payment because Sifanele had disputed the amount.

Mohale said to date, the subcontractor had been paid amounts equivalent to the actual work performed on the projects.

“The Mvula Trust will not succumb to tactics that seek to undermine the processes stipulated in the contract and illegally pay the contractor the amount of money for the work not undertaken,” he said.