SA can make TV sets: analyst gets practical on job creation

Stimulating small business and manufacturing while loosening red tape can stem the worsening rate of unemployment in South Africa.

Political economy analyst Daniel Silke said on Wednesday government could adopt confidence-building measures to encourage small and medium-sized enterprises to grow.

He made this comment following the release of the quarterly labour force survey by Statistics SA this week, which showed that the number of employed people decreased by 237,000 to 16.3-million in the first quarter of 2019.

The survey said the number of unemployed people increased by 62,000 to 6.2-million compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

He suggested the government should move away from central state planning and allow a much greater role for the private sector.

"Flowing from this, there will be a greater desire by private business and foreign businesses to invest in South Africa. The government should encourage those companies to South Africa which had not previously been prepared to invest in the country."