Sisa sells BCM shopping mall

Mdantsane City shopping centre will have a new owner in August.

Cash-light and debt-heavy Rebosis Property Fund has sold the Mdantsane flagship and two other properties – Sunnypark mall and Bloedstreet mall, both in Pretoria – to Vukile Property Fund.

The R1.8bn deal takes effect in August.

In addition to these sales, Hemingways Mall, Rebosis’ flagship mall in East London, could also be on the market, speculated East London NVest Securities director Liam Graham. He said the transaction left Rebosis with three large malls: Hemingways, Baywest in Port Elizabeth and Forest Hill City in Pretoria West.

“There are reports, stemming from due diligence exercises currently under way that Rebosis is set to unload another two of its malls, so there is a good chance that Hemingways is on the block.”

Rebosis has taken a heavy knock in the market, with shares down to R1.15 from a February 2017 high of more than R13.

Anticipated income by Rebosis’ year-end (August) could be down as much as 60%.