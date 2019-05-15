WATCH | Brazen thieves carry out daylight robbery on Joburg highway

Police have confirmed they are aware of the video showing armed men committing robbery in broad daylight on a busy highway in Johannesburg - but could not provide any more details.

The incident is believed to have taken place on an Xavier Road offramp to the N12. It was captured on video which has gone viral. According to social media users, the incident took place at around 2pm on Monday, although this could not be confirmed.

In the video, two unidentified men are seen preying on what appears to be a white Toyota Fortuner. The men can be seen running off, carrying goods taken from the vehicle.