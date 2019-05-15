News

WATCH | Durban mayor in dock over ‘dirty’ R208m tender

PREMIUM
By Bongani Mthethwa - 15 May 2019

Stony-faced Zandile Gumede protected by supporters at court as she faces fraud and corruption charges

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WSU campus chaos
WSU campus chaos
X