Former Komani nuclear physicist’s research published in top scientific journal

A South African nuclear physicist has made it into one of the world’s leading scientific journals with his research on nuclear polarisation.

Cebo Ngwetsheni‚ who grew up in Komani and is studying towards his doctorate at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), is the author of a paper published in Physics Letters.

It is the first time a paper prepared solely at UWC has been published in the journal‚ which published the Nobel-deciding discovery of the Higgs boson – also known as the “God particle”.

Ngwetsheni’s paper is titled Continuing Influence of Shell Effects at High-Excitation Energies.