Joy as royals graduate from Fort Hare

Speaking just before being capped, Burns-Ncamashe, the spokesperson of the AmaRharhabe kingdom, said: “This achievement is an epitaph to my late dad Nkosi Zilimbola, a steward of education.

“I hope this will be the source of inspiration for many young traditional leaders, so that they can see education as a weapon to extricate the institution of traditional leadership from the jaws of chronic overdependency.”

Azenathi and his delegation rose and shouted a royal salutation as his wife received her diploma.

Usikhumbulule, who said “I do” in 2016 while the AbaThembu were involved in bitter royal infighting, said it was not easy balancing her schoolwork and married life.

She fell pregnant with their now two-year-old son Prince Onesisa while still studying towards her degree.

“In addition to those challenges, I continue supporting my husband in his campaign for the release of his father.”