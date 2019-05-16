State capture: Transnet agreements 'went straight to the board for approval, bypassing managers'

Transnet acting group chief executive officer Mohammed Mahomedy told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday that key roleplayers at the state-owned company and certain companies acted to the detriment of Transnet's best interests.

Mahomedy made the statement in his affidavit to the commission, parts of which were read by advocate Phillip Mokoena who was leading evidence. Mahomedy was the group's acting chief financial officer when he penned the affidavit.

"I understand that there was a system where a set of key roleplayers and Transnet executives, board members and certain companies acted in consult to the detriment of Transnet's best interests," Mahomedy said.

He then described various transactions which flouted the company's normal procurement processes. These transactions are now under the spotlight at Transnet.