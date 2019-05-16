Suspect, 19, arrested after Bonnievale couple are burnt, stabbed and shot

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in possession of a .22 rifle allegedly stolen during a robbery in which a farmer and his wife were burnt with boiling water at Bonnievale in the Western Cape.

Tool Wessels and his wife Liezel were attacked on their farm Kapteinsdrif on Monday night. Wessels was shot dead while Liezel was stabbed in the chest after at least four suspects broke into their house.

The suspects took the safe, which sources suggest contained firearms.

A manhunt is under way in the Eastern Cape, where it is suspected the four suspects fled after the attack. The 19-year-old arrested with the rifle on Tuesday is said to be a Bonnievale local.