Unemployment statistics shock Mzansi - 'This is a crisis'
South Africans have taken to social media to express their dismay after Statistics South Africa released the unemployment figures on Tuesday afternoon. According to Stats SA currently 16.3m South Africans currently have work, while 6.2m between the ages of 15 and 64 years are unemployed.
The report further reveals that women and youth are the most affected by unemployment, with the stats of unemployed women and youth between the ages of 25-34 years up to 52.8%.
Since the release of these figures, South Africans are having a number of conversations about different factors which contribute directly and indirectly to the scourge of unemployment.
Skills scarcity, the need to equip the youth with entrepreneurial skills so they create jobs as opposed to looking for them, is high on the agenda, while some said it is high time government reviewed its current policies on jobs creation.
Skills shortage.... and then high unemployment?? What kind of education r we being fed. The education system n curriculum is failing everyone #unemployment— Moochybee (@muchybee1) May 15, 2019
These days it take more than qualifications, you have to sell yourself really well but even then there simply aren't enough opportunities for people to do that #Unemployment— Harim Merzer (@harim_merzer) May 15, 2019
#FreshBreakfast #Unemployment i rejected an offer. The offer was disrespectful to my career growth, education and experience... Growing my own business though @AcedSports_Mams— Gatsbaby ? (@Gatsby_05) May 15, 2019
you come here complain about unemployment yet you still voting for same same party #EFFWayawaya
The #Unemployment rate is a sign that labour unions should bow out of politics and parliament and start focusing more on employee rights and wants....— Xhosakazi??? (@Xhosakazi1) May 15, 2019
One can say that some of the interventions and policy frameworks that are there to address the youth unemployment problem in South Africa are totally unsustainable????— Edwiin Bapela (@sniper_beatz) May 15, 2019
We are taught to look for jobs and not spot and utilise entrepreneur opportunities. Well done #Unemployment— Kentucky melchiezidek (@mandelique_96) May 15, 2019
At this point I really have no sympathy for the unemployed youth of SA. especially if they say stupid things like "Voting changes nothing", If you didn't vote and the policies of the party that's in power that you didnt vote for affects your life, don't cry #Unemployment— ❤ The Caramel Unicorn? (@Amara_molokwane) May 15, 2019
#unemployment will continue to rise for as long as Productivity and delayed payment of invoices continue to lack behind. Compare our systems with Botswana, they have much more productivity and this is what attracts investors, more production equates profitability @AfricaMelane— Lehlogonolo (@mafalom) May 15, 2019