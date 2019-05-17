Gift of Givers says it’s been left high and dry in Makhanda

The Gift of the Givers, which has for several months provided water and vital infrastructure to the crippled Makana municipality, has pulled out of the city, claiming the government was paying private contractors R10m to do similar work for which they had not received a cent. The charity organisation’s head, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, says Gift of the Givers (GoG) had blown more than R15m of its own money in good faith to urgently drill boreholes and create the means for people in Makhanda – who had b...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.