WATCH | Robert Marawa receives major support after being sacked by SuperSport

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 17 May 2019

Popular sportscaster Robert Marawa caused a stir on social media after tweeting that his contract was over at powerhouse SuperSport on May 16 2019. Twitter weighed in on the matter.

Sportscaster Robert Marawa has been thrust to the top of Twitter's trends list as reaction pours in following his announcement that he has been sacked by SuperSport.

"I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on @SuperSportTV," Marawa tweeted.

SuperSport spokesperson Clinton van der Berg confirmed that Marawa had been sacked from the broadcaster, citing restructuring as the reason.

"SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa."

His followers have expressed shock and sadness at the news.

Some even threatened to "cancel" their subscriptions.

