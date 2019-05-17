Special Provincial Funeral declared for struggle veteran Tata Mfengu Makalima

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the funeral of struggle veteran Tata Mfengu Makalima a Special Provincial Funeral.

The ex- Robben Islander, struggle stalwart, and heritage activist, died at an East London hospital last week after a short illness.

In a letter dated 15 May 2019 to the Eastern Cape Director General Mbina Mthembu, the Presidency’s Director General and Secretary to the Cabinet Cassius Lubisi confirms that the President has approved the request for a special provincial funeral.

“The President of the Republic of South Africa has instructed that the National Flag fly half-mast in the Eastern Cape Province on the day of the funeral of Tata Mfengu Makalima. Regulations require that no other flags (SANDF, SAPS etc) should be displayed when National Flag fly at half-mast,” Lubisi wrote.

The funeral has been declared as a Special Provincial Funeral Category 2 funeral. The Provincial Official Funeral is divided into a Provincial Official Funeral Category 1 which is for the Speaker of the Legislature and Members of the Executive Committee.

The Provincial Funeral Category 2 is accorded to the Deputy Speaker of the Legislature. Distinguished persons can be granted a special Provincial Official Funeral Category.

Tata Makalima will be buried at his home village of Mxhelo, near Alice, on Saturday 18 May.