News

Trevor Noah trends as Julius Malema responds to 'genocide' jab

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 17 May 2019
A clip about Julius Malema from Trevor Noah's "The Daily Show" has been removed from the programme's social media accounts.
A clip about Julius Malema from Trevor Noah's "The Daily Show" has been removed from the programme's social media accounts.
Image: REUTERS

EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to comments by Trevor Noah, saying the comedian "must not be used".

Malema was speaking during an EFF media briefing on Thursday. He was responding to a clip on The Daily Show in which Noah compared Malema to US president Donald Trump.

"We love Trevor Noah. We will continue to laugh at his jokes, he is our brother, he is doing well. He is entitled to his opinions, he must refuse to be used. Trevor Noah can say anything he wants about me. So many things were said about me. He doesn't know me."

The clip was removed from The Daily Show's social media accounts, but continues to be shared on social media.

Twitter was divided on Noah's comments, with some saying he was promoting false stereotypes, while others said he was a comedian and also poked fun at other politicians, including former president Jacob Zuma.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X