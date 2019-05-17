News

Varsity 'cowardly' for postponing 'Gangster State' book launch

By Iavan Pijoos - 17 May 2019
The postponement of the book launch 'has all the hallmarks of cowardice in the face of pressure to cancel the event from powerful forces in the Free State,' says publisher Steve Connolly.
Gangster State: The postponement of the book launch 'has all the hallmarks of cowardice in the face of pressure to cancel the event from powerful forces in the Free State,' says publisher Steve Connolly.
Image: PRH

Penguin Random House (PRH) on Thursday slammed the University of the Free State for cancelling the launch of Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, penned by journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

The publishing company said the launch had been advertised "for some time", adding that it was cancelled without it or the author being informed.

The event was arranged in partnership with the UFS Business School and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) for next Thursday May 23.

PRH CEO Steve Connolly said the company believed the event was cancelled on the advice of the university's security department.

"It is the university's role to stand up for free speech, and the security office is there to defend that right if necessary.

"The first Cape Town launch of Gangster State was similarly cancelled on the advice of the Waterfront (mall) security team, but we managed to move the event a kilometre or two away and it passed off peacefully. When it was rescheduled at the Waterfront a week later, it also passed off peacefully."

"Obviously we do not have all the details, but this has all the hallmarks of cowardice in the face of pressure to cancel the event from powerful forces in the Free State," Connolly said.

The controversial book is about ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his alleged links to state capture in the Free State, where he served as premier.

Magashule has denied any wrongdoing. 

'Burning books in a digital era? There's kindle, fam': Reactions pour in to Gangster State burning

ANCYL gets slammed for planning book burning event for "Gangster State".
News
1 month ago

The provincial ANC youth league had threatened to burn copies of the book after its release, and the Sandton launch was disrupted in April by protesters chanting "Ace, Ace".

UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader said the university conducted risk and threat assessments for all of its events to ensure the protection of students, staff and infrastructure.  

"All risk and threat assessments are based on the evaluation of all information collected in respect of the specific event, as well as on environmental scanning in the community the university operates in.

"The assessment on the discussion of Gangster State, the book by Pieter-Louis Myburgh, was based on a similar exercise that indicates that the event could be disrupted, putting the UFS, its staff and students at risk," Loader said.

Loader said the event had been postponed to the second semester.

Fikile vs Ace: It's getting awkward...

The sour relationship between the two goes way back.
Politics
3 days ago

'It's empty, there's no food,' voter tells Ace Magashule, pointing at her fridge

It seems that more and more struggling potential ANC supporters expect the party's controversial secretary-general, Ace Magashule, to hand them money ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Gangster State: Four shocking claims about Ace Magashule

4 claims against Ace Magashule in Gangster state: Unravelling of Ace Magashule's Web of Capture.
News
1 month ago

'My phone is bugged': Ace Magashule claims state organs being used to fight political battles

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has claimed that his phone and that of his deputy, Jessie Duarte, are being bugged by "state organs".
Politics
2 weeks ago

Ace Magashule loyalists disrupt 'Gangster State' book launch

A group of disgruntled ANC secretary general Ace Magashule’s loyalists  interrupted the book launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Gangster State: ...
News
1 month ago

Publishers of Ace Magashule expose: 'We won't bow to political pressure'

Publishers of the new explosive book, Gangster State, which implicates ANC’s secretary general, Ace Magashule, said they were unshaken by threats of ...
News
1 month ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X