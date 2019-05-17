Witness saw man kill ex-lover, then himself

Legal Aid paralegal allegedly shot four times by her former boyfriend. The couple broke up in December

PREMIUM

A businessman who had just shot and killed his paralegal former lover was seen walking away from her body, turning on his heels, returning to where she lay, staring at her and then shooting himself. Residents of Amalinda, East London, were shocked when the gunshots rang out in Jade Street at 7pm on Thursday night.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.