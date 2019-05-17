Witness saw man kill ex-lover, then himself
Legal Aid paralegal allegedly shot four times by her former boyfriend. The couple broke up in December
A businessman who had just shot and killed his paralegal former lover was seen walking away from her body, turning on his heels, returning to where she lay, staring at her and then shooting himself. Residents of Amalinda, East London, were shocked when the gunshots rang out in Jade Street at 7pm on Thursday night.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.