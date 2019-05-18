How we can do better at reversing apartheid’s legacies

Consider the example of a massive state-funded project, the giant energy and chemical company Sasol. It was originally a state-owned company formed in 1950 to make oil from coal.

In Sasolburg, the town adjacent to the plant, the proverbial 60-year-old white suburban resident probably studied a technical trade or engineering in the 1980s, then worked for Sasol for decades. He probably sent his children to university in Bloemfontein or Potchefstroom. These two larger towns are not that far away.

His family’s inter-generational progress would have been marked by increasing education, income and prospects for better health and a good standard of living. These benefits were the result of a synergy, in a very localised sense, between many subsystems – including the exploitative labour market and other practices of apartheid.

By contrast, his proverbial black counterpart probably worked as a gardener or domestic worker for a white family, sending his or her children to a poorly equipped school. The children would have gone on to the city in search of work, only to end up being gardeners or domestic workers. This is a generational and systemic tragedy, 100 years in the making.

For policymakers and those in government, this raises the question of whether to intervene directly or systematically.

Direct intervention says simply: replace the child of the white family working for Sasol, now a global chemicals and energy company, with the child of the black family, where possible, through job reservation on the basis of race.

This direct approach has already taken the form of black economic empowerment as well as affirmative action and preferential procurement in many firms and state-owned enterprises. But it’s had minimal transformational impact. That’s because it is not systemic.

Systemic intervention

The alternative systemic approach, as in the case of Sasolburg, would be to appreciate that broader impact that the creation of Sasol had.

The system of technical education, then aligned with Sasol’s need for chemical engineers, produced the human capital, and set off a chain reaction of upward mobility in the lives of white beneficiaries. This led to dynamism and innovation. It spawned market opportunities beyond the coal industry. This resulted in many related businesses that have their historic roots in the state-owned company. It now has clients in markets as far afield as the US, EU and Asia.