Zuma throws his weight behind corruption-accused Durban mayor

Former president Jacob Zuma has vowed to show under-fire eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede "the same support that she has shown me for the past decade".

Gumede was a known political ally of the former president. She, and two others, appeared in court on Tuesday on corruption, fraud and racketeering charges. They were granted R50,000 bail each. Nine others had previously faced charges linked to the alleged corruption.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday - the day before he was due to appear in court as part of his own corruption case - Zuma said that he had "learned" of the charges against Gumede.

"Be strong my Leader, this too shall pass," said Zuma.