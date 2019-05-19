News

Zuma throws his weight behind corruption-accused Durban mayor

By matthew savides - 19 May 2019
Former president Jacob Zuma and eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede honour Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s retired lead Joseph Shabalala with a certificate of appreciation during the Essence Festival All Star music concert in November 2016.
Image: Gallo Images / Khaya Ngwenya

Former president Jacob Zuma has vowed to show under-fire eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede "the same support that she has shown me for the past decade".

Gumede was a known political ally of the former president. She, and two others, appeared in court on Tuesday on corruption, fraud and racketeering charges. They were granted R50,000 bail each. Nine others had previously faced charges linked to the alleged corruption.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday - the day before he was due to appear in court as part of his own corruption case - Zuma said that he had "learned" of the charges against Gumede.

"Be strong my Leader, this too shall pass," said Zuma.

He said he hoped the charges were "not politically motivated and that the state has enough evidence to substantiate this charge".

"I speak from experience from my own politically motivated charges," he tweeted.

The reference to the alleged political motivation behind the charges echoed comments made by her supporters, who marched to the Durban city hall on Friday.

On Monday, Zuma was due to appear in the high court in Pietermaritzburg in relation to decade old charges related to the controversial Arms Deal. The court is due to deal with an application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

