100 jobs to be created with new IT Hub

More than 100 jobs in the infor-mation technology sector will be created with the recent launch of the new Mercedes-Benz South Africa IT Hub situated at the car manufacturer’s East London plant. The hub, which is one of three in the world, is designed to digitalise manufacturing operations, broaden IT competence and production know-how while the other two are responsible for IT engineering and quality solutions and based in India and Spain, respectively.

