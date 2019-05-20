'Astonished' public protector wants to challenge Estina ruling in ConCourt

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she was astonished and disagreed “fundamentally” with the Pretoria high court ruling on Monday that her office’s report on the Guptas’ Vrede dairy farm project was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

The court ruled that the report should be set aside.

“She is concerned over, among other things, that in setting aside the entire report, the ruling might be interpreted as though the court condones the maladministration attributed to the parties against whom adverse findings were made,” Mkhwebane’s spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said in a statement on Monday evening.

Mkhwebane wants to go straight to the Constitutional Court to challenge the ruling.

“Rather than arguing the merits of her case in the media, Adv Mkhwebane will express herself at the apex court should direct access be granted," Segalwe said.

The Pretoria high court ruled that Mkhwebane failed in her duties under both the Public Protector Act and under the constitution in investigating and reporting on the dairy farm project.