Khanya Mkangisa on drunk driving allegations: I was in the wrong

Actress Khanya Mkangisa has admitted to being "in the wrong" after a video of her being arrested for driving under the influence went viral on Sunday and continues to dominate conversation.

During an interview on Metro FM's Fresh Breakfast show on Monday, Khanya said there was no excuse for driving under the influence.

"I don't like to play victim. I was in the wrong. No one should ever be driving under the influence, for whatever reason. Even be like, 'It's just up the road' (or) 'I am just quickly dropping someone off'. That shouldn’t have happened - that I acknowledge - but keep the same energy, treat me like you would everyone else."

In the video that has been widely circulated, Khanya is heard having a heated verbal exchange with a female police officer. The video sparked anger among social media users who claim the star was "cheeky" and put other people's "lives at risk with her actions".