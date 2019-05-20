Lawyer accused of rape and assault says wife wanted 'to be punished' for sexual fulfilment

In an extraordinary defence, an East London attorney charged with rape, sexual assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has delivered a testimony in which he argues he and his wife, the victim, practised consensual sado-masochistic sex. In his bail testimony on Friday, before a gallery filled with curious prosecutors, the lawyer, surrounded by a legal team of four, took to the stand to ascribe the injuries to his wife of 10 years to their fetish for what he termed “BDSM”.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.