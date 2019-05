A young man has been arrested and charged with raping a four-year-old girl in Nqabarha, Willowvale, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the youth, 22, had gone to the child’s home on May 16, asking the girl’s grandmother to give him mielies.

He went to a shack in the yard to braai the mielies where the gran later found the girl naked and the suspect half-naked.

He will appear at the Willowvale magistrate's court on Monday.