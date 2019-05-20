Patients say Dutywa health centre fails to deliver

Patients visiting Dutywa Health Care Centre say they suffer waiting in long queues, and being maltreated by “lazy and rude nurses” who shout at them.

They said that every day, dozens of patients return home without getting their medication, after spending the whole day in the line.

The Dispatch visited the clinic on Tuesday. Nurses were working at a very slow pace in attending to the patients.

As our team entered the building, scores of patients, mostly older people, were still waiting to register.

The queue was so long that some patients had to stand.

The queue to the consultation room was also very long.

Close to 100 patients queued at the dispensary after being turned away the previous day when the dispensary mysteriously closed for the day.

In the long line for meds was 74-year-old granny Nomatu Vonya.

She had arrived at 6am with the hope of being in front of the queue. “I arrived here yesterday at 6am, but I went home without my medication. I am here again today, but it’s 11am already and I am still queuing,” she said.

She said the previous day, people were just told to go home.

“Someone I thought was the manager came and just told us to leave, saying they were done and were closing for the day,” she said.