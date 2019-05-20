Thandi Modise to replace Baleka Mbete as National Assembly speaker

Thandi Modise is set to become the new speaker of the National Assembly when it convenes on Wednesday.

The ANC's national executive committee has also indicated that minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane will be demoted from President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet to become the new National Assembly chairperson responsible for portfolio committees.

While it is a demotion, this is still a powerful position in parliament as the "chair of chairs" oversees the work of the National Assembly's committees, approves trips and also presides over plenary sessions of the assembly.