Steve Biko libraries get books boost
One of the ideals the late Steve Biko fought for was the education of the black child and this ideal was honoured on Tuesday when the National School of Government (NSG) donated more than 2,000 books to the two libraries at the Steve Biko Foundation in Ginsberg.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.