WATCH | Residents set street alight to demand Gamnca go

A struggle over who should occupy the office of Buffalo City Metro’s ward 20 escalated on Monday when angry residents protested, disrupting a meeting at the East London City Hall.

They continued to protest on Tuesaday, burning tires to block the entrance to the NU6 municipal offices.

Suspended councillor Ntombizodwa Gamnca had recently returned to her seat, “removing” ANC proportional representative councillor Ncedo Kumbaca from it.

He was deployed by the party as a “caretaker councillor” when she was suspended.

This was in March, after a number of residents accused her of defrauding them of thousands of rands. They claimed she sold them houses illegally and failed to deliver the title deeds or the houses.