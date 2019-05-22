Henri van Breda loses another bid to appeal family murder conviction
Henri van Breda has lost yet another bid to appeal his murder conviction.
Van Breda was found guilty of attacking and killing his parents and brother with an axe and leaving his sister for dead in their Stellenbosch home on January 27 2015.
Supreme Court of Appeal judge Mandisa Maya dismissed Van Breda’s third attempt in an order dated May 16, stamped May 17.
Maya wrote the appeal was "dismissed for the reason that no exceptional circumstances warranting reconsideration or variation of the decision refusing the application for leave to appeal have been established".
Van Breda’s previously also appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Cape Town high court. He was given three life sentences and an additional 15 years, all to be served concurrently.
This latest failure leaves the Constitutional Court as Van Breda’s last resort.