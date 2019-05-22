Mogoeng supports smaller cabinet, calls on MPs to take oath seriously

In a wide-ranging interview, Mogoeng did not reject the possibility that he could run for political office once he retires as chief justice.

"If at any stage in my life people think there is any role I can play for the good of the South African public, I will reflect on it. Where I think I can make a difference, I will readily accept that responsibility," he said.

While Mogoeng said the judiciary was on high alert to not encroach on the functions of other arms of the state, as tempting as it may be, he weighed in on discussions that President Cyril Ramaphosa should drastically reduce the size of the executive.

"The possibility looms large to reduce cabinet and still be effective. I think there are a number of departments you can comfortably merge into one and still be effective," he said.

Mogoeng said he hoped there would be a "radical paradigm shift" in the incoming sixth administration.

Weighing in on the looming appointment of the cabinet, he advised: "Never appoint anyone to a position of responsibility who does not have the capacity to do the job ... If you are not satisfied that this person has the ability to meet responsibility, never appoint them. In that way, we will be able to achieve a lot much faster."