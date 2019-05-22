News

Mvula Trust steps away from row over toilets

Contractor locked school toilets after claiming he’s owed for work done

By Siya Tsewu - 22 May 2019

The Mvula Trust has distanced itself from the row between a contractor and the department of education relating to the closure of toilets at four schools.

