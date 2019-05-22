Oscar: I’ve paid back the money

New premier uses maiden speech to try lay controversy to rest

PREMIUM

Newly sworn-in Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane wasted no time in tackling the “elephant in the room” on Wednesday, stating publicly that he had “paid back the money” sourced from ANC provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela to renovate his house.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.