WATCH | Clarendon girls look to the future at new discovery centre

For the past week, Grades 4 to 7 have taken turns in experiencing this colourful, engaging environment.

“A lot of thought went into creating this centre. We wanted it to be a flexible environment, because our girls don’t sit in rows and parrot-learn. They explore, create and discover things together,” said Clarendon Primary IT head and EdTech coach Emma Fourie.

The centre is divided into six zones: innovate, exchange, discover, create, collaborate and present.

Each zone is represented by different activities within the unconventional classroom.

Pupils are able to scribble ideas on “write and wipe” tables and window panes, use tablets to research and present their projects via a mobile screen, read an array of books from the library section, build solar-powered mini robots and code Spheros, all in one room.