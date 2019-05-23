Adam Catzavelos to stand trial over race rant filmed on Greek beach
Businessman Adam Catzavelos, who catapulted to notoriety last August after a video of him using the k-word to celebrate the fact that there were no black people around him on a beach holiday went viral, is expected to appear in court next week.
DispatchLIVE understands from legal sources that he will face a charge of crimen injuria in Randburg district court on Tuesday May 28.
The EFF in Gauteng had opened a case against him at the Bramley police station after the video surfaced.
The National Prosecuting Authority would say only that a warrant had been served, explaining that accused people could be named only after they had appeared in court.
The outrage over Catzavelos's comments led to his family’s business being dumped by major clients, including top-end restaurants, and he was fired from the business with immediate effect.
He went public to apologise for the damage his video had caused the country.
"I have watched my video and feel total shame. It is hard to put into words what I want to say and genuinely apologise‚" he said in a statement. "I don’t expect people to forgive me‚ but will spend the rest of my life repenting and trying to make up for my total lack of respect and judgment."
His brother, Nic, said last year that his younger brother's video rant had ripped apart the family and their parents had left the country.
In an interview with the Sunday Times in August 2018, Nic said: "Never in our home, growing up, was the k-word used. One doesn't learn things only at home."
Asked if he would cut ties with his brother, Nic said: "Will I abandon my brother? No. My brother is my blood. But it does not mean that I am not angry and do not condemn him for his actions."