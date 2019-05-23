Cop-killing prisoner to parliamentarian: EFF's Kenny Motsamai sworn in

There was a heart-stopping moment in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday morning – with both MP candidates and guests in the gallery holding their collective breath - as chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng began the proceedings by citing a constitutional requirement that prohibits a convicted criminal from becoming an MP.

Mogoeng, without naming names, cited section 106 of the constitution, which prohibits those who have been convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than a year in prison without the option of a fine from becoming MPs. But the provision is applicable only from the time the constitution took effect. And a disqualification ends five years after the sentence has been completed.

"One member who has to be sworn in or have an affirmation administered to was convicted and is on parole. I know that it has been a subject matter of debate elsewhere. I know it's a matter that was debated or discussed in the province from which he comes," began Mogoeng.