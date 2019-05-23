News

Court battle over axing of Bay’s legal firm

Moodliar insists move ‘unlawful and illegal’ amid graft probe

By Adrienne Carlisle - 23 May 2019

Gray Moodliar, a firm of attorneys that has investigated some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most sensitive corruption cases, has launched an urgent court challenge to the metro council’s decision to cut ties with it.

