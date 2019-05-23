News

Outrage at rant over old SA flag and ANC

Social media abuzz after Komani doctor posts picture of old SA flag and declares “not everyone deserves to be free”

By Tembile Sgqolana - 23 May 2019

Posting the old SA flag and making disparaging comments about ANC voters have elicited online outrage against Komani dentist Dr Mogamad Allie Pillay, 37.

