Pupils taken to hospital with stomach pains

A total of 28 learners from an Atteridgeville high school in Pretoria were admitted to hospital on Thursday after falling ill at school.

Education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the children from the Edward Phatudi Comprehensive School were believed to have all bought food from a vendor.

“The learners were admitted after they complained of abdominal pains… We are happy to inform that all learners were discharged after receiving medical attention accordingly,” said Mabona.

The department was on Friday expected to deploy a psycho-social unit to the school to provide counselling.

“As the department of education, we remain committed to the safety and well being of our children. We will investigate whether our vendor conform to guidelines on selling food at schools,” Mabona said.