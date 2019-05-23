State Security Agency denies claims that minister spied on ANC colleagues

State Security Agency minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba's office has denied, in a terse statement, claims that she had spied for the agency on her colleagues in the ANC.

The agency categorically denied that Letsatsi-Duba had been one of its sources or agents.

The statement was issued in response to a weekend article in the Sunday Independent which alleged that she had "lived a double life as a Limpopo MEC and a paid spy" for more than a decade.

Letsatsi-Duba was elected ANC treasurer in Limpopo 2008 and was agriculture MEC between 2009 and 2014.

"The State Security Agency [SSA] is ordinarily loathe to comment on its methods and resources," the agency said in its statement.