Thief caught stealing from a police station

A thief was arrested inside an Eastern Cape police station when he was allegedly caught attempting to steal a computer.

The 32-year-old was spotted at 1am on Thursday morning breaking and entering at the administration block of Storms River police station.

He was busy unplugging a desktop computer when on-duty police officers pounce on him, said police spokesperson Majola Nkohli on Thursday. Two memory sticks belonging to an SAPS member were found inside his pocket.

This is after a vigilant police officer spotted the man on CCTV camera scaling a boundary fence at the back of the police station and immediately dispatched colleagues to persue him.

Nkohli said the man will appear at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of housebreaking and theft.

“It is said that a suspect forced open a window and entered one of the offices in the administration block,” said Nkohli.

“On Thursday, 23 May 2019 at about 12:50am, a member working at the Community Service Centre spotted someone on the CCTV monitor scaling a boundary fence at the back of the police station and immediately summoned other colleagues for assistance.”

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok praised members for their alertness. “It is pleasing to see the alertness and state of readiness of members, when a criminal came knocking at their own backyard”, added Lebok.