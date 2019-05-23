WATCH | MPs try to get Ringo Madlingozi to sing and it's hilarious
Musician Ringo Madlingozi took centre stage in parliament on Wednesday when he was sworn in as an EFF MP and was quickly asked to sing for the house.
The muso has been an advocate for the party but was a surprise inclusion on the EFF's parliamentary list released in March.
After a strong showing at the polls, the EFF rolled into parliament on Wednesday with more MPs than they had ever had before, and with Ringo in the ranks.
He was sworn in with other MPS as a festive mood took over parliament.
Ringo was cheekily referred to as "the honourable Sondela", after his hit song of the same name.
But one of the funniest moments was when Ringo was called on to sing a song while the house waited for the speaker's secret ballot results to come in.
In video clips that have been shared on social media an MP could be heard saying: "While we're sitting here can Ringo Madlingozi please fill in the gap".
And ANC MP and former chief whip Jackson Mthembu later joined the calls by saying: "Cula, Ringo. Cula" meaning "Sing, Ringo. Sing".
DID YOU SEE IT | As MP's eagerly awaited results on who was to be NA speaker, they took the time to plea with multi-award-winning singer and EFF MP Ringo Madlingozi to sing. pic.twitter.com/9i3IjXXX7r— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) May 22, 2019
The award-winning artist was not having any of it and largely ignored the calls.
Meanwhile, social media was in meltdown mode, asking whether Ringo would now give up his music career and only perform in parliament.
