Big bogus cops hit poor

They hoodwink families with promise of freeing relatives in custody for cash

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 24 May 2019

Heartless swindlers are preying on poor, uneducated families by pretending to be police officers who are prepared to take a bribe to release relatives being held in police custody.

