BREAKING NEWS: BCM demolishes 'land invasion' houses

Buffalo City Metro, together with the sheriff of the court and police, began demolishing houses built on ‘farm 924’outside the East London Airport. The city said it was “issuing a strong warning of zero tolerance to land invasions”. BCM said it had obtained an urgent court interdict and demolition order.

“Illegal land invasion is a crime – and like all crimes, the law is very clear on what the end results should be, including arrests and demolitions. Our law enforcement agencies are constantly monitoring and curbing these acts,” the municipality said.

“Our legal services department, together with the directorate of spatial planning and development as well as law enforcement unit, have a working relationship with the South African Police Services to act in such cases.”

This is a developing story.