EFF MP’s ‘stingy’ PE men tweet goes viral
Port Elizabeth men sponge off their girlfriends and should be treated with caution, according to some women on Twitter.
Port Elizabeth men sponge off their girlfriends and should be treated with caution, according to some women on Twitter.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .