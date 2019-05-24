Jacob Zuma's fate to be decided in three months

Former president Jacob Zuma will know the outcome of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution in "three months' time."

After hearing arguments, following a request by Zuma's legal team to introduce new evidence on the 11th hour, judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Ester Steyn and Thoba Poyo-Dlwati left the court without providing a date.

"We will deliberate," Mnguni said before exiting the court.

Confused journalists and members of the public gallery waited for the judges to return but were informed by court staff that the matter was over.

Zuma's advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC told TimesLIVE that the ruling would be given in three months.

He did not expand on which ruling - Zuma's bid to escape facing corruption charges or the application to submit new evidence.